Spy Pics: Royal Enfield Continental GT 750 Twin Spotted

Oil-cooled twin-cylinder Royal Enfield incoming!

We finally have clear spy pics of the much-awaited Continental GT 750, while the new bike is being tested by the manufacturer. The twin-cylinder fuel-injected mill is clearly visible in these pics, and sports an oil-cooler as well. The test bike pictured here also features ABS, and is shod with sticky Pirelli rubber. The chassis seems to be similar to that of the current Continental GT, and the bike once again gets a standard telescopic fork and twin rear shocks with remote reservoirs. The twin-pod instrument cluster fits in with the look of the bike, while the low clip-on handlebars add to the café racer charm.

We haven’t had much word on when this new Royal Enfield will be launched, but considering that there are almost production-ready examples such as this being tested on the road, that time can’t be too far away.

Image credit: BikesMedia