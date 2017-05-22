Spotted! Yamaha Fazer 25 Testing

Spy pics have surfaced of the quarter-litre faired Yamaha 250, close on the heels of the FZ25 launch. The bike, in an inconspicuous grey, seems to share the sculpted tank, wheels, side panels, tail, wheel-hugger and exhaust as its un-faired cousin, and boasts a wide fairing with integrated headlights to complete the look up front. The chassis, engine and underpinnings are unchanged from the naked FZ25.

The wind protection on this bike will attract those in the market for a faired 250-cc bike, as well as the touring crowd who would rather do long rides behind a screen. Yamaha have priced the FZ25 competitively, so expect the Fazer 25 to be a great deal as well when it comes to market. We will keep you updated on this front when we know more.

Image credit: Northeast Biking Community