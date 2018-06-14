Spotted: Suzuki Burgman Street 125

YouTube user, Yatharth Chauhan, recently spotted the upcoming Suzuki Burgman Street 125 scooter in Gurgaon. The scooter was originally showcased by Suzuki at the 2018 Auto Expo.

The Burgman is quite different in its design from other scooters in the market. It has a prominent windshield and LED headlamps. It also is the smallest scooter in the Burgman family with a 125-cc engine. Whether Suzuki will release the Burgman’s bigger siblings the 200, 400 and 600 variants in the future, we can’t say. However, with the 125-cc variant being spotted on the road, it would mean the official release cannot be too far away.

The scooter comes with a 124.3-cc single cylinder air-cooled engine, that develops 8.7PS and 10.2 Nm of torque. At the Auto Expo, Suzuki said the scooter will come with a telescopic suspension and hydraulic based rear, and a disc brake up front with the rear wheel getting a drum.

The Burgman Street 125 is expected to rival the Honda Activa 125, Vespa 125, TVS Ntorq and the Aprilia SR 125, with an expected price of about Rs.65,000 (ex showroom).

Image source: https://youtu.be/NzEYDXW2YLI

Story: Zal Cursetji