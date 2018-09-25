Special Edition Ducati 959 Panigale Corse India Launch

If you are an ardent admirer of DesmoDovi, X-Fuera, or the Ducati Corse in general, we have great news for you. Christened the ‘959 Panigale Corse’, Ducati have launched a new variant of the smallest Panigale in the range and it is priced at Rs 15.20 lakh (ex-showroom).

The red-hot Italian beauty is now draped in livery that is inspired by the meanest Ducati of them all, the Desmosedici GP18. Ducati have confirmed that the motorcycle is available for booking across all Ducati dealerships in India.

Beneath the new colours, the motorcycle continues to be powered by the proven 955-cc, Superquadro, L-twin that produces 150 PS at 10,500 rpm and a peak torque of 102 Nm at 9,000 rpm; a six-speed gearbox takes care of transmission duty.

The electronic wizardry on offer includes dual-channel Bosch ABS 9MP, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Ducati Quick Shift (DQS), Engine Brake Control (EBC), and Ride-by-Wire (RbW). There are also three riding modes; Race, Sport, and Wet. However, there is bad news as well. The motorcycle being sold in India will come without the Öhlins kit, lithium battery, and Akrapovič exhaust system.

Ducati are planning to display the bike at the upcoming DRE (Ducati Riding Experience) track day which is scheduled to take place on October 13 and 14.

If the small Panigale is not your thing, check out what we think about the Panigale V4 S.

Story: Joshua Varghese