Spec Comparo: Kawasaki Vulcan S and Harley-Davidson Street 750

by Leave a Comment

new, bike, india, kawasaki, harley-davidson, vulcan s, street 750, cruiser, comparison, specifications, numbers, power, torque, weight, news, latest

 

Kawasaki have started their new year right with the attractively-priced Vulcan S. While we are yet to ride the motorcycle, wouldn’t it be interesting to see how it fares against competition on paper? Since the Royal Enfield twins are yet to reach our shores, let’s pitch the Vulcan S against the Harley-Davidson Street 750.

Standing still, both motorcycles exude their own visual identity. Of the two, the Harley-Davidson has a more minimalistic approach to design whereas the Kawasaki packs more flair. While both bikes catch the eye in their own right, the Harley appears a little old in the tooth next to the retro-contemporary looks of the Kawasaki, even though retains that Americana charm.

new, bike, india, kawasaki, harley-davidson, vulcan s, street 750, cruiser, comparison, specifications, numbers, power, torque, weight, news, latest

 

On to the number-crunching.

Dimensions:

Motorcycle

Length (mm)

Seat Height (mm)

Ground Clearance (mm)

Wheelbase (mm)

Weight (kg)

Fuel Tank Capacity (Litres)

H-D Street 750

2215

720

145

1520

233

13.1

Kawasaki Vulcan S

2310

705

130

1575

235

14

new, bike, india, kawasaki, harley-davidson, vulcan s, street 750, cruiser, comparison, specifications, numbers, power, torque, weight, news, latest

 

Engine and gearbox

Motorcycle

Displacement (cc)

Layout

Cooling

Gears

H-D Street 750

749

V-Twin

Liquid-cooled

6

Kawasaki Vulcan S

649

Parallel-twin

Liquid-cooled

6

new, bike, india, kawasaki, harley-davidson, vulcan s, street 750, cruiser, comparison, specifications, numbers, power, torque, weight, news, latest

 

Having claimed the Indian Motorcycle Of The Year (IMOTY) award for 2015, the Street 750 has already proved its calibre. One of the best things about the Street 750 is its engine. We found the V-Twin to be a capable power-plant that offers a high level of refinement. This motorcycle offers a great kick off acceleration off the line, making it one of the best in the segment.

Meanwhile, the 650-cc parallel-twin on the Vulcan S is no newcomer to us either. The potent engine does duty in various states of tune in the Kawasaki 650-cc family (Z650, Ninja 650 and Versys 650). While it has proved its credentials across those segments, we are yet to see if it will compliment the cruiser, Vulcan S. More on that in the first ride report.

new, bike, india, kawasaki, harley-davidson, vulcan s, street 750, cruiser, comparison, specifications, numbers, power, torque, weight, news, latest

 

Performance

Motorcycle

Maximum Power (PS/rpm)

Maximum Torque (Nm/rpm)

H-D Street 750

NA

59/3,750

Kawasaki Vulcan S

61/ 7,500

63/6,600

Finally, the digits you have been waiting for. The Harley-Davidson Street 750 is priced at Rs 5.17 lakh (ex-showroom, India) while the recently-launched Kawasaki Vulcan S will drain your wallet by Rs 5.44 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Story: Joshua Varghese

Joshua Varghese – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *