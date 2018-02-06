Spec Comparison: TVS Ntorq 125 v Aprilia SR125 and Honda Grazia

TVS broke new ground by launching the Ntorq 125 at an attractive price with features unheard of in the Indian scooter market. While the Ntorq 125 looks all set to take on the Honda Grazia, we would like to introduce you to yet another contender that is yet to hit the market, the Aprilia SR125.

Earlier this year, we spotted the small Aprilia scooter at a dealership and got you the details. Although it has not been launched yet, the SR125 will go on sale very soon. So, we decided to pit these three 125-cc offerings against each other on paper.

Dimensions:

Make and model Aprilia SR125 Honda Grazia TVS Ntorq 125 Length (mm) 1985 1812 1865 Wheelbase (mm) 1365 1260 1285 Seat height (mm) 780 766 NA Kerb weight (kg) 120 107 116 Fuel tank capacity (litres) 6.5 5.3 5

After comparing the numbers, the Grazia appears to be the most compact of the three. Read our comprehensive first ride review to see what we think about the latest scooter from Honda.

Engine:

Make and model Aprilia SR125 Honda Grazia TVS Ntorq 125 Displacement 125 cc 124.9 cc 124.8 cc Power (PS) 10.06 at 7500 rpm (est) 8.60 at 6500 rpm 9.40 at 7500 rpm Torque (Nm) 10.60 at 6000 rpm (est) 10.54 at 5000 rpm 10.50 at 5500 rpm

On paper, the Grazia appears to have the most usable bottom-end torque of them all. The Aprilia seems to be focused on performance, just like its bigger sibling. However, the Ntorq 125 seems to offer the best mix.

Suspension, brakes and wheels:

Make and model Aprilia SR125 Honda Grazia TVS Ntorq 125 Front suspension Telescopic fork Telescopic fork Telescopic fork Rear suspension Spring with hydraulic shock-absorber Spring with hydraulic shock-absorber Spring with gas-damped hydraulic shock-absorber Brakes (Front/Rear) Disc/Drum Disc/Drum Disc/Drum Wheels and Tyres (Front/Rear) 120/70 R14, tubeless radials 90/90-12 (F) / 90/100-10 (R), tubeless 110/80-12, tubeless

Now, it is time for the final round, the price. The Aprilia SR125 is priced at Rs 65,309, the top-end Honda Grazia costs Rs 62,505, and the TVS Ntorq 125 could be yours for Rs 58,750. For the level of kit that is available for the price, the Ntorq appears to be the most value-for-money of the three. To see the list of features, check out our launch report.

As for real-life usability, only an on-road comparison test will tell. Watch this space for more.

Story: Joshua Varghese