Spec Comparison: TVS Ntorq 125 v Aprilia SR125 and Honda Grazia

TVS broke new ground by launching the Ntorq 125 at an attractive price with features unheard of in the Indian scooter market. While the Ntorq 125 looks all set to take on the Honda Grazia, we would like to introduce you to yet another contender that is yet to hit the market, the Aprilia SR125.

Earlier this year, we spotted the small Aprilia scooter at a dealership and got you the details. Although it has not been launched yet, the SR125 will go on sale very soon. So, we decided to pit these three 125-cc offerings against each other on paper.

Dimensions:

 Make and model

Aprilia SR125

Honda Grazia

TVS Ntorq 125

Length (mm)

1985

1812

1865

Wheelbase (mm)

1365

1260

1285

Seat height (mm)

780

766

NA

Kerb weight (kg)

120

107

116

Fuel tank capacity (litres)

6.5

5.3

5

After comparing the numbers, the Grazia appears to be the most compact of the three. Read our comprehensive first ride review to see what we think about the latest scooter from Honda.

Engine:

Make and model

Aprilia SR125

Honda Grazia

TVS Ntorq 125

Displacement

125 cc

124.9 cc

124.8 cc

Power (PS)

10.06 at 7500 rpm (est)

8.60 at 6500 rpm

9.40 at 7500 rpm

Torque (Nm)

10.60 at 6000 rpm (est)

10.54 at 5000 rpm

10.50 at 5500 rpm

On paper, the Grazia appears to have the most usable bottom-end torque of them all. The Aprilia seems to be focused on performance, just like its bigger sibling. However, the Ntorq 125 seems to offer the best mix.

Suspension, brakes and wheels:

Make and model

Aprilia SR125

Honda Grazia

TVS Ntorq 125

Front suspension

Telescopic fork

Telescopic fork

Telescopic fork

Rear suspension

Spring with hydraulic shock-absorber

Spring with hydraulic shock-absorber

Spring with gas-damped hydraulic shock-absorber

Brakes (Front/Rear)

Disc/Drum

Disc/Drum

Disc/Drum

Wheels and Tyres (Front/Rear)

120/70 R14, tubeless radials

90/90-12 (F) / 90/100-10 (R), tubeless

110/80-12, tubeless

Now, it is time for the final round, the price. The Aprilia SR125 is priced at Rs 65,309, the top-end Honda Grazia costs Rs 62,505, and the TVS Ntorq 125 could be yours for Rs 58,750. For the level of kit that is available for the price, the Ntorq appears to be the most value-for-money of the three. To see the list of features, check out our launch report.

As for real-life usability, only an on-road comparison test will tell. Watch this space for more.

Story: Joshua Varghese

