Sixth Edition of Wrangler ‘True Wanderer’ Flagged Off

Following five successful seasons of True Wanderer, Wrangler have flagged off their sixth edition from exclusive Wrangler stores across the country. Wrangler have concluded their search for the top 25 True Wanderers and these participants will now ‘wander it out’ for the big prize.

These lucky people have to embark on a five-day road trip in India that will be sponsored by Wrangler but the mode of transportation is their choice. Prior to the flag-off, the contestants were kitted out in Wrangler’s ‘Ride Ready’ range of apparel; a fashion choice that they have to maintain throughout the duration of the trip. During the trip, the participants will have to complete travel-related challenges put forth by Wrangler.

The winner of the contest will be selected based on votes and the scores awarded by a judging panel. An all-expenses-paid trip to Australia awaits the winner while the runners-up win trips to Bali and Sikkim.

Story: Joshua Varghese