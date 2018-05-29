Royal Enfield Release Thunderbird X Accessories

Earlier this year Royal Enfield gave us the new Thunderbird X with a range of new colours. The company has now released a bunch of stylish accessories to raise the cool quotient of the model. These accessories will be available online and in-store.

Royal Enfield motorcycles have a huge fan following in India and, in many ways, have gone from old-school trusted tourers to lifestyle motorcycles. Hence the company, being aware of this, has released accessories for all kinds of riders.

The list is not extensive at the moment, but it is possible that Royal Enfield might add more options. For touring you get a windshield kit and a windshield embellisher kit. Powder-coating continues to be a theme on quite a few of the accessories, just as on the motorcycles, to protect against corrosion and add durability. One can opt for three different types of engine-guards: octagonal, trapezoidal and a more substantial heavy-duty option. A choice of tinted or clear fly-screens, soft panniers and pannier rails are also available for the tourer in you.

Aluminum oil-filler caps in silver or black with Royal Enfield branding look quite nice. The same can be found on a diagonal brake reservoir lid. Alloy-cast wheels are available in black, however, what we recommend is the passenger back-rest. When testing the motorcycle we concluded that it would add to pillion comfort and we are glad that it is an option. Finally a choice of motorcycle covers, either black or blue, make up the range of accessories so far.

The company website helps you find a dealer for availability of any of the parts and also gives you information about how long the installation will take for the options you select.

Story – Zal Cursetji