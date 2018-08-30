Royal Enfield Motorcycles To Get Anti-lock Braking System (ABS)

Royal Enfield recently launched the Classic 350 Signals Edition, which is a tribute of sorts to the Indian Army Corps of Signals. This bike was a first of its kind and not due to it paying homage to a military sector or any other tribute,

think ‘Pegasus‘, but because the Classic 350 Signals Edition was the first in a more relevant area when thinking about the company’s future, offering ABS.

Anti-lock braking systems (ABS) are now a normal sight on many motorcycles and, in many cases, come as standard. The system does help in curbing accidents resulting from locked brakes, especially with novice riders, and the government, realising this, has made it mandatory for all motorcycle manufacturers to have ABS on any motorcycle with an engine above 125-cc in capacity.

Well, cue the announcements, then. Almost every manufacturer with a model falling into the above-125-cc engine capacity has started offering ABS on their new models. Royal Enfield, too, have done the same. Well, they all have to. The vintage-styled and rugged motorcycle company have announced an upcoming Himalayan with ABS. If rumours are to be believed, it would be a dual-channel system, which is ABS on both wheels, which is the norm abroad. However, what is a bit surprising is the word going around that the Himalayan’s ABS will not have an option to be shut off. Strange considering the Himalayan is an adventure tourer that boasts off-roading capabilities.

Royal Enfield will be adding ABS to their entire new range including their upcoming twin-cylinder Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. All their models would also probably receive the same ABS unit. The Himalayan ABS is expected to be priced near the region of Rs 1.8 lakh ex-showroom.

Story: Zal Cursetji