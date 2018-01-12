Royal Enfield Himalayan Sleet Launched

There are 500 of these available at a special introductory price, fitted with with Royal Enfield’s Explorer Kit

To give prospective buyers more colour choices for the Himalayan, Royal Enfield have launched the Himalayan Sleet. The new colour features shades of grey and a graphic that Royal Enfield claim has been inspired by the mountains.

To garner interest in this new colour scheme, Royal Enfield are offering 500 of these motorcycles pre-fitted with the Explorer Kit, which includes aluminium panniers, pannier mounting rails, aluminium handlebar with cross brace and a large engine guard. These pre-equipped motorcycles are ready for an adventure, come backed by a two-year warranty, and are being offered at a special introductory price of Rs 2,12,666 (on-road, Chennai). To register to own one of these 500 beauties, you can log on to www.royalenfield.com/himalayansleet between today and January 30, after which the sale will go live on a ‘first-come-first-served’ basis and the company will start accepting payments of Rs 5,000 to confirm their booking.

Commenting on the launch of Himalayan Sleet and the Explorer Kit, Rudratej Singh, President, Royal Enfield, said, “The new Himalayan Sleet is inspired by the terrain of Royal Enfield’s spiritual home — the Himalayas, its craggy land, the gorges, edgy peaks all brought together in the colours of the sleet. Additionally, the first 500 owners will get pre-fitted Explorer Kits to help kick-start their personal expeditions on the Himalayan Sleet”