Royal Enfield Expands in ASEAN, Opens Dealership in Vietnam

Royal Enfield, the Chennai based company, have expanded their reach, recently entered the Vietnamese market by opening a new brand store in Ho Chi Minh City. Royal Enfield are expected to launch the Classic range along with the Continental GT in the Vietnamese market. Royal Enfield have expanded globally in quite an aggressive way with dealerships popping up in South America, Europe and South-East Asia. Apart from the Vietnam showroom, the company also has brand stores in Thailand and Indonesia.

