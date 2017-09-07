Royal Enfield Classic range gets rear disc brake

Popular Royal Enfield Classic 350 and 500 models now available in new Gunmetal Grey and Stealth Black colour options, along with the updated braking system.



Introduced in 2008, the Royal Enfield Classic is designed on the lines of the J2 and it is a tribute to the retro look of British motorcycles in the post-World War II era. But with the developing technology and growing competition, many buyers have been requesting the Indian motorcycle maker to offer rear disc brake option along with the standard front disc.

Finally, Royal Enfield’s flagship classic bike model has been updated with front and rear disc brakes and has been priced at Rs 1.59 lakh for Classic 350 Gunmetal Grey and Rs 2.05 lakh for Classic 500 Stealth Black (on-road, Chennai). The company will start accepting bookings for the new variant of Royal Enfield Classic from September 18 onwards.



Introducing the new motorcycles, Rudratej Singh, President, Royal Enfield said, “We try to stick to doing things that are authentic. In that spirit, the new Gunmetal Grey and Stealth Black variants of the Classic are an ode to our riders and their journeys. It is an authentic expression of self and a celebration of the dark and the spirit of the various shades of night when a rider reminisces the day gone by and the day that is to unfold. We are confident that this will resonate with riders and aspirants who believe in what we believe. Pure Motorcycling. With these new Classic additions riders have more ways to tell their story”

