Royal Enfield 350 range becomes cheaper by up to Rs 2,200

Post GST, Royal Enfield drops prices of 350-cc range, but 500-cc plus bikes become dearer.

As we were expecting, two-wheeler prices below 350-cc have gone down owing to the lower GST implemented on them. Many manufacturers including TVS Motor, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India and Suzuki Motorcycle have announced a reduction in price post the introduction of Goods and Services Tax from 1 July.

Indian motorcycle maker, Royal Enfield have passed on the GST benefits to its customers by slashing the price of their 350-cc range. Prices have gone down anywhere between Rs 1,661 to Rs 2,211.

However, bikes above 350-cc attract more taxes now and have subsequently become more expensive. Royal Enfield Himalayan is most impacted by this coating Rs 1.84 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), a hike of Rs 2,717. While the least affected is the Continental GT which now costs Rs 301 more than before.

Here are the detailed pricing of Royal Enfield range (ex-showroom Chennai):