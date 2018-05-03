Registration for Royal Enfield Himalayan Odyssey Opens Soon

After 14 successful editions, Royal Enfield are all set to accept registrations for the Himalayan Odyssey and the Himalayan Odyssey Women. The motorcycle marque has announced that registrations for both rides will commence on 4 May 2018.

As the name suggests, the ride will have the participants traverse the varying Himalayan terrain on their Royal Enfield motorcycles. Both rides will be flagged off on 5 July, and will end on 22 July. The Himalayan Odyssey route adds up to a massive 2,439 km while the Himalayan Odyssey Women route has a total of 2,086 km. Both routes promise to reward the riders with some breathtaking scenery sprinkled with challenging terrain along the way.

The riders will start from India Gate, Delhi. There are 50 slots in the Himalayan Odyssey and 20 slots in the Himalayan Odyssey Women ride. If you are a motorcycle enthusiast who has been dreaming of riding over Himalayan terrain, this could be your calling. For registrations, head to the Royal Enfield website.

Story: Joshua Varghese