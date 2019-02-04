Red Bull Motocross Athletes Liven Up Mumbai City

Red Bull are quite famous for putting up a show and some of us have followed their exploits around the world on YouTube. The energy drink giant landed in India with six of their motocross athletes and put on a spectacle for the denizens of Mumbai.

Red Bull pulled out all the stops and secured an iconic venue for the FMX Jam; right in front of the Gateway of India. The open area in front of the monument usually frequented by our feathered friends was set up with ramps for the Red Bull athletes to take flight. After warming up the crowd with a few small jumps, the six riders turned up the heat. Soon, they were doing backflips and handstands on their airborne motorcycles causing many a spectator’s jaw to drop in disbelief.

The Red Bull stars flying through the air were Robbie Maddison, Alexey Kolesnikov, Tom Pages, Martin Koren, Radek Bilek, and Julien Vanstippen. Most of us may know Maddison as the daredevil stunt double who performed the motorcycle action sequences in movies like xXx: Return of Xander Cage and Skyfall.

Speaking about his experience in Mumbai, Maddison said, ‘As a motocross rider who has been doing this for fifteen years, I have had my fair share of injuries and near fatal accidents. But nothing has ever stopped me from doing this. I will continue to ride. It was exciting to see so many fans in Mumbai and perform for the enthusiastic crowd at the Red Bull FMX Jam along with all the other amazing athletes.’

If you were not at the Gateway of India over the past weekend, we are sure you must have caught a few glimpses of all the action through social media. Want to see more of this high-octane action in cities near you? Give Red Bull a shout. Maybe they will come back with a bigger event.

Story: Joshua Varghese