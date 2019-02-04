Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Red Bull Motocross Athletes Liven Up Mumbai City

by Leave a Comment

FMX Jam reaches Mumbai

Red Bull are quite famous for putting up a show and some of us have followed their exploits around the world on YouTube. The energy drink giant landed in India with six of their motocross athletes and put on a spectacle for the denizens of Mumbai.

Red Bull pulled out all the stops and secured an iconic venue for the FMX Jam; right in front of the Gateway of India. The open area in front of the monument usually frequented by our feathered friends was set up with ramps for the Red Bull athletes to take flight. After warming up the crowd with a few small jumps, the six riders turned up the heat. Soon, they were doing backflips and handstands on their airborne motorcycles causing many a spectator’s jaw to drop in disbelief.

The Red Bull stars flying through the air were Robbie Maddison, Alexey Kolesnikov, Tom Pages, Martin Koren, Radek Bilek, and Julien Vanstippen. Most of us may know Maddison as the daredevil stunt double who performed the motorcycle action sequences in movies like xXx: Return of Xander Cage and Skyfall.

Speaking about his experience in Mumbai, Maddison said, ‘As a motocross rider who has been doing this for fifteen years, I have had my fair share of injuries and near fatal accidents. But nothing has ever stopped me from doing this. I will continue to ride. It was exciting to see so many fans in Mumbai and perform for the enthusiastic crowd at the Red Bull FMX Jam along with all the other amazing athletes.’

If you were not at the Gateway of India over the past weekend, we are sure you must have caught a few glimpses of all the action through social media. Want to see more of this high-octane action in cities near you? Give Red Bull a shout. Maybe they will come back with a bigger event.

We were at the event, of course. Head over to our social media platforms to see a few more glimpses of the mind-blowing action.

Story: Joshua Varghese

Joshua Varghese – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Harley Davidson 48 Roland Sands Design (RSD) Drag custom
Yamaha to make India global motorcycle hub
2014 Honda CBR 300R revealed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap