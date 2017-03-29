Pulsar Festival of Speed Returns

The music and motorcycle festival will set hearts pounding on April 2 at Aamby Valley

Season 2 of the Pulsar Festival of Speed kicked off on February 26 at Gurgaon, and now riders from Mumbai and Pune will have a chance to take part in the action as the festival comes to Lonavala’s Aamby Valley. Visitors to the festival will be treated to track races, stunt shows, race and stunt clinics, bicycle motocross, a beer café and to top it off, live music from one of India’s top rock bands, Indian Ocean. Separate race classes have been set up for the different Pulsar variants, divided into RS200, NS/AS200 and Pulsar 220, and as an added attraction there will also be dirt and drag racing. The six best track racers in each city will compete for the national prize at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore where the champions will be awarded a total prize money of Rs 2.7 lakh.