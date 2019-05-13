Bike India

Price Drop Alert: Benelli TnT 300 and 302R Receives Price Cut

Benelli TnT 300

Benelli have dropped the prices of their entry-level naked motorcycle, the Benelli TnT 300 and the fully-faired sports tourer, the Benelli 302R.

The Rs 3.50 lakh worth Benelli TnT 300 will now be available at Rs 2.99 lakh whereas it’s faired cousin, the Benelli 302R will now be available at Rs 3.10 lakh, down from Rs 3.70 lakh. Both these motorcycles sport a 300-cc inline-twin producing 26.5 Nm of peak torque and 38 PS for the Benelli TnT 300 and 38.8 PS on the Benelli 302R.

Benelli 302 R

We recently tested the Benelli TnT 300 and you can read our review here. The reduced prices make the entry-level Benelli motorcycles more affordable and with this move, Benelli hopes to registers higher sales numbers.

