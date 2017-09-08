Premium Edition TVS Victor Launched Before Festive Season

The special edition TVS Victor gets cosmetic updates including chrome highlights and new body decals.



The new Premium Edition of the TVS Victor is available only in the disc brake variant and is offered in just black-with-yellow graphics combination. However, you can still buy the standard version of TVS Victor in either disc or drum brake variants in the usual five body colours, as before. Priced at Rs 55,065 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the limited edition model demands a premium of about Rs 1,000 over regular TVS Victor disc variant.

Eyes set on the oncoming festive season, TVS Motor’s 110-cc commuter motorcycle gets a mild makeover. This limited edition model gets new sticker scheme and a body coloured pillion grab-rail. The changes also include chrome highlights on the side panels and gold finished engine cover. A new addition is a set of LED daytime running lights on the front fairing, under the headlamp. Lastly, the Premium Edition TVS Victor gets a chrome crash-guard which adds some more bling to the bike.



Commenting on the new offering, Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) – Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters and Corporate Brand, said, “This Premium Edition of TVS Victor now offers quality and performance with bold styling and personality. We are sure that our consumers will enjoy this bolder and striking presence on the road as they enjoy the ultimate “joy of riding” on their TVS Victor, thanks to the advanced O3C 3V engine.”

As we mentioned earlier, the special edition TVS Victor continues to be powered a 109.7-cc single, producing 9.5 PS and 9.4 Nm, with a claimed mileage of 72 km/l.