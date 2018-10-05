Bike India

Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine

Peugeot Motorcycles Reveal Mahindra Mojo-based P2x Roadster and P2x Café Racer at Intermot

by Leave a Comment

Mahindra have, since 2015, owned a controlling stake in Peugeot Motorcycles, a company known across Europe primarily for its scooters. Responding to the booming demand for sub-400-cc motorcycles the company has revealed two new motorcycles at this year’s Intermot at Cologne. The P2x Roadster and P2x Café Racer, as they have been designated, will be powered by an updated and Euro V-compliant version of the DOHC, 300-cc, liquid-cooled engine from the Mahindra Mojo. This engine makes 27 PS and 30 Nm of torque, and is housed within what seems to be an all-new chassis.

The design language of both the motorcycles leans strongly towards modern retro, and while the Roadster features spoked wheels and a raised handlebar for upright ergonomics, the Café Racer makes its aggressive intentions known with a seat cowl, lower clip-ons, alloy wheels and a competition number on the side panel. Aside from these differences, both motorcycles are extremely similar, with a full-digital dash, smartphone connectivity and LED lighting. Other features include the USD front fork, Gabriel gas-charged shock absorbers at the rear and ABS-equipped brakes by J. Juan.

The P2X Roadster and P2x Café Racer are expected to go on sale in Europe by 2020, and there has so far been no word on these motorcycles coming to India.

a.khumbatta@nextgenpublishing.net'

Believes that happiness can be found mid-corner.

Anosh Khumbatta – who has written posts on Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

Commute in Style
Harley organises HOG ride, Rock Riders music festival
Royal Enfield launch new black Continental GT

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap