Over 700 Harley-Davidson Riders at the 6th Western H.O.G Rally

Riders from across the country met up and rode to Lonavala’s Aamby Valley.

Organised by Mumbai’s Seven Islands Harley-Davidson Chapter, Harley Owners Group (H.O.G) members from all over the country got together to beat the heat at Lonavala, a popular hill station between Mumbai and Pune. The organisers had arranged several activities, from customisation competitions and adventure sports to live music, to bring the riders together in the spirit of brotherhood. The rally was a great success and saw H.O.G members participating from as far as the Dehradun, Delhi and Guwahati Harley-Davidson chapters.

Arjun Bafna, Dealer Principal, Seven Islands Harley-Davidson Chapter said, “We were thrilled to host the 6th Western H.O.G. Rally to Aamby Valley, offering the H.O.G. members a one-of-a-kind experience. As a part of the H.O.G. Rallies, the riders have always explored new terrains and we are certain that we created yet another unforgettable experience for them.”