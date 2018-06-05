Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine | Bike India

Official! Bajaj to Launch Electric Two-wheeler by 2020

Rajiv Bajaj, CEO, Bajaj Auto Limited, has recently revealed plans to introduce new-age electric two-wheeler models in the next couple of years. The electric two-wheeler range would probably be launched under the new Urbanite brand which the company spoke about in the recent past.

Speaking to business news channel CNBC, Rajiv Bajaj revealed that the company is in-line with the new BS-VI regulations and, later, around 2030, will also align themselves to the Indian government’s plan of going all-electric. In the interview Bajaj said that 2020 would be an appropriate time to launch their first electric two-wheeler in India. He added that with stricter emission norms, the vehicles will have to be equipped with new-age technologies which would increase the two-wheeler production costs.

So far, most electric two-wheelers introduced in India have been scooters, it will be interesting to see if Bajaj will finally re-enter the scooter game.

