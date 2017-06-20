Occasion Clash: Motorcycle Day and Father’s Day

This year as Father’s Day ran parallel with Motorcycle Day, Harley-Davidson India organised a grand celebration by saluting fathers and their passion of motorcycles.

An exclusive ride organised by the Seven Islands Harley-Davidson Chapter gave fathers in the Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.) a good chance to spend quality time with their children. Fathers and children, in their leathers, set out for a city ride from the dealership in Bandra to Hotel Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre, Powai. Along with father-children time, the H.O.G. members also treated their children to grand breakfast at the hotel. Sounds like a day well spent with both family and motorcycles.

Story: Richie Fernandes