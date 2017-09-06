New TVS StaR City+ Launched

The 110-cc commuter is now available in dual-tone colours

TVS’s successful commuter, the 110-cc StaR City+, has been given a few visual upgrades for the festive season. The new styling includes new dual-tone colours, chrome badging, stainless steel exhaust, and a black grab rail. Now equipped with AHO to make it BS IV-compliant, the StaR City+ makes 8.4 PS at 7,000 rpm, and 8.7 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm.

Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President, Marketing (Commuter Motorcycles, Scooter and Corporate Brand), TVS Motor Company said, “Award-winning TVS StaR City+ has always stood for style with substance, namely power and mileage of 86 km/l together in an unbeatable package. Celebrating this amazing combination is the new special edition dual-tone StaR City+. This Festive season we expect to see a lot of customers opting to celebrate style with substance. We look forward to welcoming them into the TVS Family.”

The new colours on offer are black/red, black/blue and red/black, and the bike retails for Rs 50,534 (ex-showroom, Delhi).