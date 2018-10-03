New TVS Jupiter Grande Launched

TVS Motor Company have launched yet another iteration of the Jupiter which appears to be aimed at the premium scooter buyer. In addition to a few aesthetic upgrades, this variant will be equipped with an analogue-digital instrument console; something that was sorely missed in the previous models.

Like most of its rivals, the Jupiter will also feature an LED headlamp. A new shade of glossy paint and heavy use of beige panels in the rider’s proximity lend the scooter a premium appeal. However, that is not all. TVS have also added a maroon seat and a fresh alloy wheel design as well. Furthermore, if your phone’s running dry on power, you can charge it on the go using the under-seat mobile charger.

Mechanically, the Jupiter will continue to be powered by the same trusty 109.7-cc, air-cooled engine that produces 8 PS at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 8 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The Grande is expected to be offered at a slight premium over the standard variants.

Story: Joshua Varghese