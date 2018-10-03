Bike India

New TVS Jupiter Grande Launched

TVS Motor Company have launched yet another iteration of the Jupiter which appears to be aimed at the premium scooter buyer. In addition to a few aesthetic upgrades, this variant will be equipped with an analogue-digital instrument console; something that was sorely missed in the previous models.

Like most of its rivals, the Jupiter will also feature an LED headlamp. A new shade of glossy paint and heavy use of beige panels in the rider’s proximity lend the scooter a premium appeal. However, that is not all. TVS have also added a maroon seat and a fresh alloy wheel design as well. Furthermore, if your phone’s running dry on power, you can charge it on the go using the under-seat mobile charger.

Mechanically, the Jupiter will continue to be powered by the same trusty 109.7-cc, air-cooled engine that produces 8 PS at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 8 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The Grande is expected to be offered at a slight premium over the standard variants.

Also read: TVS Jupiter Classic

Story: Joshua Varghese

 

Joshua Varghese

