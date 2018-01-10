New Triumph Motorcycles India Dealership in Gurgaon



British motorcycle manufacturer, Triumph Motorcycles expands their network in India by inaugurating their fifteenth dealership in the country. Located at Gurugram, Haryana, the new dealership is spread across 5,000 sq. ft. and three floors, making it one of the largest dealership for the brand in India so far. This also coincides with Triumph Motorcycles India’s fourth anniversary celebration. (Also read: Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster coming to India)

Speaking to the media during the inauguration, Vimal Sumbly, Managing Director, Triumph Motorcycles India said, “The opening of the Gurugram dealership will further strengthen the Triumph marquee in the northern part of India. The comprehensive suite of after-sales services will ensure the best in class amenities for our esteemed customer base here. We are suitably excited that the opening of this ultra-modern dealership coincides with our fourth anniversary celebrations. This only goes to show our commitment to India and its importance as a market. We are grateful for the great response we’ve received from the entire riding fraternity so far and hope to continue delighting them with more ground-breaking products.”

Currently, the Triumph Motorcycles India range includes the Speed Triple, new Street Triple 765, Tiger 800 and 1200, Triumph Bonneville, Bonneville Bobber, Thruxton, Street Twin, Street Scramble, Bonneville T120 and T100.