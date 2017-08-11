New Suzuki Gixxer SF ABS Launched in Carb and FI Variants

Post the stringent BS-IV norms, most manufacturers have relaunched new versions of their models. Suzuki are the latest to jump on that bandwagon and they have given the motorcycle more than an emission-control upgrade. At Rs 95,499 for the carburetted variant and Rs 99,312 for the fuel-injected variant (both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi), the motorcycle is now offered with ABS. Worth the dough, don’t you think?

With this move, the Suzuki Gixxer SF ABS has become the first motorcycle in its segment to be offered with ABS. The latest model will be available in two colours; Metallic Trition Blue and Glass Sparkle Black/Metallic Matte Black.

Under the fairing, the Gixxer SF ABS continues to be powered by the same 155-cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled mill seen on the current model. The power and torque outputs remain the same at 14.8 PS and 14 Nm respectively. With the addition of ABS, both variants’ weight has gone up by a kilogram – the fuel-injected variant now weighs 140 kg while the carburetted variant weighs 141 kg.

Now that the attractive pricing is supplemented with the safety of ABS, looks like the Gixxer SF’s rivals may have to up their game as well.

Story: Joshua Varghese