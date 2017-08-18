New Special Edition Suzuki Gixxer SF SP and Gixxer SP Launched

Following the recent launch of the Gixxer SF ABS, Suzuki are back with more special editions of their popular 155-cc motorcycles. The new Gixxer SP and Gixxer SF SP are priced at Rs 81,175 and Rs 99,312 (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi) respectively.

The new motorcycles feature a triple-tone colour combination with graphics that enhance the visual appeal of the front cowl and the fuel tank, and both bikes also sport a unique emblem. The Gixxer SF SP will be offered only in the fuel-injected variant and will come equipped with ABS while the Gixxer SP continues to miss out on these features. Both motorcycles remain the same mechanically as their non-SP equivalents.

Commenting on this double-launch, Sajeev Rajasekharan, EVP, Sales and Marketing, Suzuki Motorcycle India said, “We are pleased to announce the latest Special Edition variants of the Gixxer SF, with ABS and FI; and Gixxer. As a brand, Suzuki embodies excitement, sportiness and the spirit of youthfulness. The Gixxer SP 2017 Series exudes these attributes perfectly, while also injecting fresh excitement and thrill into the successful and popular Gixxer motorcycles portfolio. The SP editions stay committed to our promise of offering riders a blend of exceptional performance, sporty looks, and a pride of ownership.”

Both motorcycles are currently available in a shade of ‘Orange Black’ at Suzuki dealerships across the country.

Story: Joshua Varghese