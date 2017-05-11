New Special Edition 150cc Vespa Elegante launched

There’s a new wasp buzzing about and it can be yours at Rs 95,077 (ex-Pune). The Elegante Special Edition is on sale alongside the 150-cc SXL and VXL models of the 150-cc Vespa line-up here in India. The scooter supposedly takes inspiration from “the pristine beauty of the beaches of Italy.” Available in a special ‘Beige Unico’ paint job along with the existing ‘Pearl White’ option, the Elegante comes with a tinted wind screen, twin leather-finished seats that are colour-matched to the paint job you choose, and of course, an ‘Elegante’ badge to make sure everyone knows you are riding a one-of-a-kind Vespa. The Elegante has the same engine as its other 150-cc siblings, and produces 11.6 PS at 7,000 rpm and 11.5 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm.

Commenting on this launch, Stefano Pelle, CEO and Managing Director, Piaggio India said, “Piaggio is delighted to offer to its fans in India, the stylish special edition Vespa Elegante 150cc. The special edition Vespa Elegante symbolises Piaggio’s ownership of the premium scooter segment that the group has successfully created in the Indian market. With its classy yet modern designs, Vespa Elegante will be a proud possession of the Vespa enthusiast.”

The Elegante is available at Motoplex Stores across India, and online via PayTm for those solely into digital transactions.