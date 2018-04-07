New Scooters Launching in 2018



All the new scooters from Hero, Aprilia, Suzuki and TVS coming to India this calendar year.

Aprilia Storm 125



Aprilia showed an interesting scooter concept at the Auto Expo 2018 called the Storm 125. Based on the recently launched SR 125, the scooter sports chunky 12-inch wheels instead of the 14-inch ones seen on the SR. The Storm 125 comes with wider Vee Rubber off-road-type tyres – 120/80 in front and 130/80 at the rear. Another differentiator is the choice of attractive body colours, including matte yellow and red, along with sportier livery.

Mechanically, it is identical to the SR 125 and borrows the 125-cc single that produces 9.52 PS at 7,250 rpm and 9.9 Nm of torque at 6,250 rpm. As on the SR, the Storm 125 gets telescopic front fork and a rear monoshock. The stylish Aprilia Storm 125 is expected to be priced around Rs 68,500 (estimated ex-showroom), and will be launched in the second half of 2018.

Hero Maestro Edge 125 and Duet 125



Hero will be adding a couple of new models to its scooter line-up by entering the popular 125-cc scooter segment. At the Auto Expo 2018, one of the attraction was the unveiling of the Maestro 125 and Duet 125 scooters. The 125-cc scooter segment is growing fast with Suzuki Access and Honda Activa 125 having first mover’s advantage. Now other manufacturers like TVS and Aprilia have entered the segment with the Ntorq 125 and SR 125, so Hero wouldn’t like to be left behind.

The larger capacity Maestro and Duet will come powered with a 125-cc engine that produces 8.8 PS at 6,750 rpm and 10.2 Nm at 5,000 rpm as compared to the 110-cc engine’s power output of 8.0 PS at 7,500 rpm and 8.0 Nm at 5,500 rpm. This means the 125-cc Hero scooter will offer better bottom-end power and improved mid-range.

Apart from the more powerful engine, Hero 125-cc scooter duo will be the first in the segment to come equipped with i3S (start-stop) technology. The new kit will also include a digital information console along with an analogue speedometer. The new scooters also offer the option of a front disc brake with integrated braking, and continue to get convenient features like external fuel filling cap and telescopic front fork suspension. (Also read: Hero Maestro Edge and Duet First Ride Review)

The design has also been tweaked a bit to differentiate it from the 110s. The Maestro 125 gets a different looking exhaust, dual-tone textured seat, and black grab-handle along with new graphics. The Duet 125 get new graphics, a tiny black cowl above the headlight, and a large chrome garnish on the front fender. The metal-bodied scooter also get new stickers announcing that its a 125.

Company insiders confirmed that the 125 scooter range will be here by mid-2018, and we’re expecting the scooters to be launched in May 2018. Currently, the Maestro 110 is priced at Rs 51,500 and the Duet 110 costs Rs 49,500 (both ex-showroom, Pune). When the larger capacity 125-cc version is launched they could demand a premium of Rs 5,000 over the existing 110-cc models.