New Okinawa Praise electric scooter launched at Rs 59,889



Okinawa Scooter claims the new Praise to have a best-in-class top speed of 75 km/h. The e-scooter comes with a water resistant 1000-watt electric BLDC motor with an power output of 2500 watt. The e-scooter boasts of an impressive range of 175 km to 200 km on a single charge. One can opt for the standard Lead-Acid or upgrade to the high-end Li-ion battery, which can be charged in 6-8 hours and 2 hours, respectively. The Li-ion battery weight about 9 kg and can be detached from the scooter to be charged at the comfort of home or office.



The Praise comes with telescopic forks and dual disc up front; gas-charged rear suspension, and a single disc at the rear with Electronic Assist Brake System (E-ABS), alloy wheels and tubeless tyres. The e-scooter also comes with LED lights, digital speedometer, riding modes including Economy, Sport, and Turbo, and even an anti-theft alarm system. Other interesting bits include a mobile charging port, 19-litre under-seat storage, keyless ignition and an inbuilt scooter location tracking system. Okinawa claims that the Praise has an approximate running cost of about 10 paisa per kilometer.

The Praise e-scooter is available in Purple and Black Double Tone; ​​Matte Blue and Black; and ​​Matte Golden and Black colour options, and has been launched at Rs 59,889 (ex-showroom, Delhi). You can book the e-scooter for a sum of rs 2,000 and HDFC Bank is providing up to 80 per cent finance on the on-road price of the electric scooter. This is the second e-scooter model launched in India by Okinawa Scooter and the first e-scooter was the Ridge which was launched earlier this year. (Also read: Okinawa Ridge electric scooter launched at Rs Rs 43,702)