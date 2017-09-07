New MV Agusta-Lewis Hamilton Bike In The Works



Iconic Italian motorcycle manufacturer MV Agusta and triple Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton have signed up to create another limited-edition model, following the Dragster RR LH.



Lewis Hamilton claims to be a fan of the iconic Italian manufacturer and has in the past ordered special one-off models for himself. MV Agusta presented Hamilton the opportunity to design a special limited-edition bike restricted to just 244 units, based on the Brutale 800 Dragster, which resulted in the Dragster RR LH which made more power – 140 PS – 15 PS more, together with 5 Nm more torque than the standard bike. The bike also had a higher redline of 13,200 rpm.

MV Agusta have entered a new partnership, with the racing champ and are working on an exotic new model which is set for a reveal next month.



Giovanni Castiglioni, President, MV Agusta Motor said, “I met Lewis a few years ago when he called up our Customer Care asking in a very humble way to buy a special bike. After having developed some 1/1 bikes for Lewis we turned our common passion into a partnership with the creation of the successful Dragster RR LH produced in 244 units. I’m very excited and proud to continue this cooperation that will see new MV Agustas co-designed with Lewis entering the market in the next month.”



Lewis Hamilton, “I am very excited to continue my partnership with MV Agusta. I love working with Giovanni and the guys at MV Agusta, their passion for engineering and attention to detail produces quite stunning, original looking bikes. My projects with MV Agusta are a great way to combine my love of riding bikes with my interest in creative design process so I am very much involved with the CRC (Castiglioni Research Department) design team throughout.”

Story: Sahej Patheja