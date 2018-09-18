New Metallic Red TVS Ntorq 125 Scooter Launched



Having sold over 1,00,000 TVS Ntorq, TVS Motor Company have introduced a new Metallic Red colour option on the 125-cc scooter as a mark of success.



The Ntorq was launched in February earlier this year and is the first 125-cc scooter from the TVS stable. It comes with a peppy 125-cc CVTi-REVV, three-valve engine that makes 9.4 PS and 10.5 Nm of torque. The trendy design and bright colours make the scooter popular among the youth.

Until now, the scooter was available only in six colour options (yellow, white, green, blue, grey and red) all of them in a matte finish. The addition of a new Metallic Red colour will help the sales further, especially with the festive season just around the corner.

The TVS Ntorq comes with a host of features, the highlight is the TVS SmartXonnect which helps riders to link their smartphones with the scooter’s digital console via Bluetooth. With it, the rider can get a host of information including navigation assist, top-speed recorder, in-built lap-timer, phone-battery strength display, last parked location assist, service reminder, trip meter and multi-ride statistic modes such as Street and Sport.

Speaking about the milestone, Aniruddha Haldar, Vice President (Marketing) – Commuter Motorcycles, Scooters & Corporate Brand, TVS Motor Company said, “TVS Ntorq 125, our first 125-cc scooter, is also India’s first Bluetooth connected scooter. The GenZ, our intended audience, has responded with love to this new offering. They not only took the TVS Ntorq 125 to their homes but gave it a pride of place across their social platforms. This kind of brand love early on is remarkable and redoubles our enthusiasm to live up to the faith of our consumers.’’



The TVS Ntorq is priced at Rs 62,750 (ex-showroom, Pune) and you can check out our 125-cc scooter comparison story here: TVS Ntorq vs Honda Grazia vs Aprilia SR125