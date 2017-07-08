New MD at Ducati India

Sergi Canovas Garriga will take over from Ravi Avalur to head Ducati’s Indian subsidiary. After successfully laying the foundation for the Italian company the subcontinent, Managing Director Ravi Avalur is moving to an International role withing the company. Ducati India Sales Director Sergi Canovas Garriga will step up to assume the role of MD, to take Indian operations forward. He has handled various high-level responsibilities within the Piaggio Group, in Spain, Indonesia and Vietnam, and joined Ducati earlier this year.

Sergi Canovas Garriga will now report directly to Marco Biondi, Ducati Regional Director, Asia, and will oversee all India operations. “I am happy to accept this new important role” says Garriga. “I am especially looking forward to working closely together with the complete Indian Dealer Network and the Ducati India team, which has been unchanged since the foundation of Ducati India and therefore has important know how. Continuity in the Indian market is very important for me.”