New Mavox Helmet Brand Launched in India



Mavox are a new Indian motorcycle helmet brand, part of the Sandhar-Amkin group, a reputed automotive components manufacturer based out of Gurugram, Haryana. The helmets will be priced from Rs 1,500.

The name “Mavox” has been derived from the word “Maverick” which defines the helmet brand’s unique and youthful designs, and the word “Ox” which represents power and strength. These helmets have been tested and constructed keeping in mind the everyday use of motorcycle riders of our country, and come with a promise to offer best-in-class safety, affordability and style. We haven’t got our hands on the helmet yet, but since the Mavox adheres to the newly-revised ISI standards, we feel that it will be on par with other Indian helmet brands such as Steelbird, Studds and Vega.

To begin with, Mavox have launched three ranges of helmets in India – OX10, OX11 and FX Max which includes full-face, modular, motocross style, and open-face helmets catering to men, women and children.



The company has set up its pilot plant in Manesar, with an investment of Rs 25 crore and the facility has an annual production capacity of 2 lakh helmets. In the future, the company is also planning to introduce lifestyle and safety accessories for the growing biking tribe of our country.