New Matte Colours for 2017 TVS Scooty Zest 110

Four new colours and unique features set this Scooty apart. Aside from the four matte shades, blue, red, yellow, and black, the 2017 Scooty 110 will also be available in Turquoise Blue, Pearl Peach, Powerful Pink and Citrus Orange. The 2017 TVS Scooty Zest 110 is BS IV-compliant, and features Daytime Running Lights (DRLs) in addition to a few new features, including a new 3D logo, a light in the under-seat storage space, silver oak interior panels and a dual-tone seat.

This Scooty Zest is powered by 110-cc CVTi engine that TVS claim will return 62 kilometres to a litre. Priced at Rs 50,448 (ex-showroom, Mumbai), the 2017 Scooty Zest 110 will be available at all TVS showrooms across the country.