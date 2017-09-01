New INTERMOT Custom Bike; Drag-style Yamaha XV950R

October is around the corner and with it comes INTERMOT 2017; this year too there is a motorcycle for us to drool at, a Yamaha XV950R. In addition to being a platform for bikers and motorcycle enthusiasts alike, this year they are also focusing on ‘INTERMOT Customised’ – a show within a show.

The previous year, Marcus Walz converted a Ducati Scrambler into a café racer. Following the success of that example, he was trusted once again with the task of preparing another motorcycle for this year’s show. As you can see, he didn’t disappoint.

For the current year, Walz and his team have worked on a Yamaha XV950R; a project that spanned over a couple of months. After stripping the motorcycle bare, Walz himself worked on it and tuned it. The result is an amazing piece of machinery on two wheels that is most definitely a drag-style motorcycle. Let’s take a look at what he did to the stock bike.

The most eye-catching features are the handcrafted steel fuel tank, and the redesigned drag-style tail section. The radical-looking tail section was made entirely from a single piece of aluminium sheet. To supplement its good looks, SC-Project have taken care of the exhaust note. The custom exhaust system is crafted from titanium and is incredibly lightweight. Both shock absorbers at the rear were also specifically built by Touratech Suspension while German suspension wizards, Wilbers, contributed their expertise to the fork. In order to keep the motorcycle competitive in sprint races, the engine has also been worked upon and now returns 70 PS.

A helmet designed by Danny Schramm matches the Yamaha with the same gold metal flake look. The motorcycle has already made its first appearance in the Essenza Sprint series at the Café Racer Festival in Montlhéry, France. At the time, INTERMOT Customised was represented by stuntwoman, motorcycle acrobat and model Mai-Lin Senf. On September 1, Christoph Werner will be on the starting grid with the motorcycle at the Glemseck 101 Sprint Festival. Let’s wait and see what else is in stock for INTERMOT 2017

Story: Joshua Varghese