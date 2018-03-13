New Honda X-Blade price and launch announced

The 160-cc Honda X-Blade first caught our attention at Honda’s pavilion at the recent Auto Expo. Honda have wasted no time after this initial unveil and have already begun dispatching this sporty motorcycle to dealerships across the country. The X-Blade has been priced at Rs 78,500 ex-showroom.

Features of the new X-Blade include LED headlamp and tail lamp units, a digital dash which includes a service due indication and digital clock apart from the basic displays, a hazard light switch, and more. Powering the X-Blade is a 162.71 cc HET air-cooled single producing 14.13 PS at 8,500 rpm and 13.9 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm.

Speaking regarding the announcement, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President – Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said, “The aggressive and futuristic new X-Blade has been designed for millennials and Gen-Z. As promised, we have started the dispatches of X-Blade in March 2018. Armed with more style, Honda’s tried and tested HET 160cc engine, and superior technology, X-Blade creates a new benchmark with several segment first features in its class and that too at an attractive price of Rs. 78,500 (Ex-showroom, Delhi).”

Bookings for the X-Blade are open at Honda dealerships across India, and can be made with an amount of Rs. 5,000. The X-Blade comes in five colour schemes – Matte Marvel Blue Metallic, Matte Frozen Silver Metallic, Pearl Spartan Red, Pearl Igneous Black, and Matte Marshal Green Metallic.