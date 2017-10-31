New Honda Grazia scooter launch on November 8

Christened as the Honda Grazia, the company terms the new model as an “Advanced Urban Scooter”. Last week Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India started accepting bookings for the new Grazia scooter for Rs 2,000.

Though details are not out yet, we hope it will be a 125-cc powered, trendy scooter. The motor is expected to be borrowed from the Activa 125, which produces 8.63 PS at 6,500 rpm and a peak torque of 10.54 Nm at 5,000 rpm.

The big difference between the Activa 125 and the Grazia is the latter’s youthful design, which seems to be an evolution of the popular Honda Dio 110-cc scooter. With its edgy aesthetics and funky instrument cluster, the Grazia hope to attract the young at heart.



Also adding to the appeal is the promised “segment-first features”, details of which will be announced during the Grazia launch on November 8, 2017. It’s too soon to guess the price, but we are hoping it will be under Rs 60,000.