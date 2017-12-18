New Hero Motorcycles to be Launched on December 21

We have received confirmation that Hero MotoCorp will launch new motorcycles on December 21. Although Hero haven’t been free with the details, we have a good idea of what might be launched.

Various reports in the media claim that they are looking to launch the dual-purpose X-Pulse which was revealed at EICMA 2017, and are also launching an Xtreme to rival the likes of the TVS Apache RTR200 and the Bajaj Pulsar NS 200.

However, according to our sources, the Passion Pro range will be supplemented by a slightly bigger Passion Pro 110 series. The current Passion Pro models are powered by a 97.2-cc single-cylinder engine that makes 8.36 PS at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 8.05 Nm at 5,000 rpm. The other launches are most likely to be a new Super Splendor 125 and a Splendor iSmart 125.

These new launches will fill up the space between the 100-125-cc commuters in Hero’s India portfolio.

