New faired Jawa 350 Special breaks cover

Mahindra created quite the flutter in the two-wheeler industry when they acquired the licence to the iconic Jawa brand name. There’s hasn’t been much movement in the Indian market since this acquisition. However, Europe has seen steady sales of Jawa bikes all along. The latest in that line is this retro-cool 350 with an old-school bikini fairing and a ‘Special’ moniker.

Based on the Jawa 350 OHC that’s already sold there, it comes with a two stroke air-cooled 343.5-cc parallel twin producing 23.11 PS at 5,250 rpm and 32 Nm at 4,250 rpm mated to a four-speed gearbox. The Special weighs 170 kg and comes with ABS, and a long range 17-litre fuel tank. The cafe racer style seat and classic spoked wheels, along with the aforementioned fairing, and single, round headlamp definitely lend this bike some sweet street cred. So will Mahindra decide to bring it to Indian shores, or will we have to continue admiring it from afar? Only time will tell.