New Details Spotted; Yamaha Fazer 250 Possible August Launch

The new Fazer is being increasingly spotted on roads completely undisguised. This time, enthusiasts from a YouTube community got the chance to make a complete walkaround video of the motorcycle.

In our previous report, we have briefly described our take on the design and the new features on the motorcycle which you can now confirm from the video. In addition to confirming some of our predictions we were also able to spot a few other details.

The headlamp is flanked by air intakes on either side; located above the LED strips. Above the headlamp unit, the fairing is crowned with a large windscreen that looks capable of supplementing some decent touring. In accordance with the new styling cues, the latest Fazer sports turn-indicators mounted on the fairing.

Equipment borrowed directly from the FZ25 includes the instrument cluster, switchgear, and every element aft of the handlebar, including the tyre-hugging mudguard and saree guard. Considering the price of the FZ25 – Rs 1.18 lakh (ex-showroom) – we expect the Fazer 250 to be priced slightly above the Bajaj Pulsar RS 200’s non-ABS version, which is currently priced at Rs 1.24 lakh (ex-showroom). Looks like Yamaha have decided to pass on ABS this time as well.

Sources close to Yamaha have said that the motorcycle is expected to be launched in the following weeks of the month.

Video: Wheels World

Story: Joshua Varghese