New colours for the 2018 Suzuki Gixxer and Gixxer SF

Candy Sonoma Red/Metallic Sonic Silver to join the line up for this year

The Suzuki Gixxer has been a class-leading motorcycle since its launch in 2014 and, for 2018, Suzuki India have introduced this new two-tone colour option. The Candy Sonoma Red/Metallic Sonic Silver edition will be sold alongside the current Glass Sparkle Black and MotoGP-inspired Metallic Triton Blue colour options.

The 2018 Gixxer and Gixxer SF continue to be powered by Suzuki’s proven 155-cc mill, nestled within that light chassis that is responsible for the nimble handling of these motorcycles.

