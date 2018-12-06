New Bajaj Pulsar 150 Spotted



We managed to catch a glimpse of what we suspect is the 2019 Bajaj Pulsar 150.

The Bajaj Pulsar has been an extremely popular bike since it came into the market many years ago. We at Bike India managed to catch a glimpse of the new Bajaj Pulsar 150 undergoing testing, which should now be available with ABS on the front wheel. The Pulsar 150 should continue to be powered by the familiar 149-cc air-cooled single cylinder motor producing 14 PS and 13.4 Nm. The last major change to the Bajaj Pulsar 150 was made in 2017 when revisions had to be made for the bike to conform to BS-IV norms. Expect the new bike to hit the market next year.