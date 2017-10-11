New Bajaj Platina ComforTec Launched

Bajaj have launched the new Platina, and the LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL) atop the headlights have caught our attention. The motorcycle is now priced at Rs 46,656 (ex-showroom).

The previous year, Bajaj dazzled (quite literally) the Indian motorcycle market with the Dominar 400. The distinctive LED headlamp made it quite easy to spot the motorcycle from afar.

With the addition of a DRL crest above the main headlamp, the Platina ComforTec has become the first 100-cc motorcycle in India to sport LED DRL. In addition to better visibility on the road, Bajaj claim that the suspension provides a much more supple ride than most of the other motorcycles in the segment.

The mechanicals remain the same. It continues to be powered by the 102-cc single that produces 7.9 PS at 7,500 rpm and a peak torque of 8.34 Nm at 5,500 rpm.

Story: Joshua Varghese