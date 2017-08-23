New Bajaj CT100 Alloy ES Launched



Bajaj’s most affordable motorcycle just got a host of upgrades and the best part is that they are not entirely cosmetic.



The new motorcycle is priced at Rs 38,806 (ex-showroom, Maharashtra), making it the most premium CT100.

The addition of electric-start means that potential CT100 owners no longer have to worry about kick-starting their motorcycle all the time. Aesthetic developments include new decals, fuel gauge, and flexible side indicators.

On the mechanical front, Bajaj have equipped this one with a bigger engine. The new engine is a 102-cc air-cooled single-cylinder that makes 7.7 PS and a peak torque of 8.24 Nm. The CT100 Alloy ES is now on sale in Bajaj dealerships across the country in three colour choices – black with silver and red decals, black with silver and blue decals, and in red.

Story: Joshua Varghese