New 125-cc Honda Grazia launched at Rs 57,897

The leading light in India’s two-wheeler market has put forth its latest offering – a sporty 125-cc scooter titled Grazia.

While there are elements of Honda’s popular Dio in the scooter’s design language, the Grazia does have its individual identity. The sharp, swooping lines and contemporary styling cues give it an aggressive vibe overall. The scooter also comes with a few unique, segment-first touches including an LED headlamp setup, and a fully-digitized console. A three-step Eco speed indicator also helps you achieve greater fuel efficiency. The Grazia also comes with a dedicated mobile phone slot and charging port in the front glove box.

Powering the Grazia is the same 124.9-cc engine that does duty in the Activa 125. It produces 8.6 PS at 6,500 rpm and 10.54 Nm of twist at 5,00 rpm. The 90/90 12 section rubber up front and 90/100 10 sections in the rear add to the bike’s aggressive appeal, and braking comes from an optional 190-mm disc up front or a 130-mm drum, with the latter also doing duty at the rear . The Grazia will of course feature Honda’s proprietary CBS or combi-brake system as well.

Priced at Rs 57,897 (ex-Delhi), the Grazia is available in six colour options, and is a definite option for those looking for a 125-cc scooter with a more edgy and stylish design. The Grazia will go up against the likes of the Suzuki Access 125 which is priced at Rs 55,842, the Gusto 125 carrying a sticker of Rs 51,990, and the Vespa 125 with a price tag of Rs 69,714.

Speaking at the launch, Minoru Kato, President & CEO of Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India said, “In the last 16 years, Honda 2Wheelers India has grown exponentially from a humble 54,000 units in the first year, to 3 lakh+ scooter sales in a month now. Today every 2nd scooter customer in India is celebrating the freedom of mobility on a Honda scooter. Adding more excitement to the premium scooter segment, the Honda Grazia is the most advanced scooter in its category. With many industry first features like LED headlamp, fully digital meter with 3 step speed Eco speed indicator, customers can now step into the future and see the world in new light with pride, backed by Honda’s high quality and superior reliability.”