MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso SCS Launched Globally

Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso gets an interesting upgrade. The motorcycle will now boast of having an automatic clutch. Fret not, you can shift gears manually too.

Shortly after the unveiling of their Moto2 race machine, MV Agusta have enthralled the motorcycle world with a new launch. The Turismo Veloce line gets an interesting addition in the form of the Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso SCS (Smart Clutch System). This motorcycle offers the convenience of an automatic transmission without having to forgo the charm of shifting gears with a clutch.

SCS automatically engages and disengages the clutch according to the increase and decrease in revs; preventing the engine from stalling when you come to a stop. Furthermore, if you feel like shifting gears yourself, the manual clutch is always at your disposal. You only have to switch it back to manual mode.

While admiring the motorcycle’s stunning design, do look out for the see-through clutch housing, painted in an alluring shade of red that complements the rest of the motorcycle. The Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso SCS is powered by the liquid-cooled three-cylinder engine that does duty in the Brutale 800 range albeit in slightly different state of tune. It produces 110 PS at 10,150 rpm and a peak torque of 80 Nm at 7,100 rpm.

We got a chance to experience this motorcycle first-hand on the scenic roads of Italy. A first ride review is coming your way soon.

Story: Joshua Varghese