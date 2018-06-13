Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine | Bike India

MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso SCS Launched Globally

by Leave a Comment

We take a closer look at the SCS in the MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso SCS.

Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso gets an interesting upgrade. The motorcycle will now boast of having an automatic clutch. Fret not, you can shift gears manually too.

Shortly after the unveiling of their Moto2 race machine, MV Agusta have enthralled the motorcycle world with a new launch. The Turismo Veloce line gets an interesting addition in the form of the Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso SCS (Smart Clutch System). This motorcycle offers the convenience of an automatic transmission without having to forgo the charm of shifting gears with a clutch.

We take a closer look at the SCS in the MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso SCS.

SCS automatically engages and disengages the clutch according to the increase and decrease in revs; preventing the engine from stalling when you come to a stop. Furthermore, if you feel like shifting gears yourself, the manual clutch is always at your disposal. You only have to switch it back to manual mode.

While admiring the motorcycle’s stunning design, do look out for the see-through clutch housing, painted in an alluring shade of red that complements the rest of the motorcycle. The Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso SCS is powered by the liquid-cooled three-cylinder engine that does duty in the Brutale 800 range albeit in slightly different state of tune. It produces 110 PS at 10,150 rpm and a peak torque of 80 Nm at 7,100 rpm.

We take a closer look at the SCS in the MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso SCS.

We got a chance to experience this motorcycle first-hand on the scenic roads of Italy. A first ride review is coming your way soon.

Story: Joshua Varghese

Joshua Varghese – who has written posts on Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine | Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

TVS and BMW sign cooperation agreement
Change of guard at Ducati
MV Agusta Brutale Dragster 800 RR to be launched

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap