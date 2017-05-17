MV Agusta Launch Special Vehicle Operations

MV Agusta recently announced a new sub-brand, called Reparto Veicoli Speciali or RVS, which means Special Vehicle Operations. This new sub-brand will be responsible for special-edition bikes that will be based on current products. MV have teased the first bike under the new sub-brand, and it is called the RVS #1. It will be based on the Dragster Blackout, which was a customised Dragster made in collaboration between MV Agusta and Valter Moto Components. However, the RVS #1 will be built completely by MV Agusta. We can also confirm that the in-line three motor on this bike will be tuned for more power and torque. MV have not released any specifications yet but we expect the company to shed some more light on this new bike very soon.

The RVS #1 will also come with a lot of carbon-fibre parts like the fenders, bodywork and more. It will also feature LED head- and tail- lamps, and special Termignoni exhaust system, among other special parts. We wait with bated breath to see how this new Italian machine