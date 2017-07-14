MV Agusta Brutale 800 launch on July 19



Positioned as a premium offering, the Brutale 800 to carry a sticker of Rs 15 (approx) lakh in India



Currently, MV Agusta India has the larger Brutale 1000 on sale which costs Rs 19.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The smaller capacity Brutale will be joining its elder sibling at MotoRoyale showrooms across India. We’ve ridden the bike at MV Agusta’s home town in Italy (read here).

The new Brutale 800 has been given quite a few updates, though it continues to be powered by the same engine as the outgoing bike. The triple-cylinder engine, however, is now Euro 4 ready and gets new intake and exhaust cams, along with new pistons and exhaust system. The motor produces 110 PS and 83 Nm of torque, with the torque available at as low as 5,500 rpm which gives it a meaty mid-range.



There’s a whole bunch of new features including LED daytime running light-equipped headlight and digital instrument cluster. Apart from this, the Brutale 800 gets ride-by-wire system, slipper clutch, and Electronically Assisted Shift.

MV Agusta’s Motor Vehicle Integrated Control System (MVICS) comes packed with several safety aids, including an eight-level traction control system, three levels of ABS and adjustable riding modes.



The MV Agusta Brutale 800 will be launched on July 19 in Mumbai carrying an estimated price tag of Rs 15 lakh. In spite of the premium pricing, the bike falls in the league of other middleweight such as the Triumph Street Triple and Ducati Monster.