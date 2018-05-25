Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine | Bike India

MV Agusta and Lewis Hamilton Reunite again

by Leave a Comment

We look at the new MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR LH44 made in collaboration with Lewis Hamilton

Italian motorcyle company MV Agusta has once again teamed up with Formula 1 ace Lewis Hamilton for a collaboration on the Brutale 800 RR model.

MV Agusta Design Centre (Castiglioni Research Centre – CRC) have previously worked with Hamilton on two previous models, the Dragster 800 RR LH44 and the F4 LH44. The new model is called the Brutale 800 RR LH44 and will keep their production numbers down to a 144 units worldwide. Each model will have design features carrying Lewis Hamilton’s logo, initials and Lewis-Hamilton style colour scheme of black, red and white. Each of the units will be numbered and buyers would receive a certificate of authenticity.

We look at the new MV Agusta Brutale 800 RR LH44 made in collaboration with Lewis Hamilton

Powering this machine is the same engine you get with the current Brutale 800 RR with a few specially designed features. You still get the three-cylinder 798-cc engine that delivers a crazy 140 PS and 87 Nm of torque, and weighs 172 kgs. Enhancements like a counter-rotating crankshaft, quick-shift system EAS 2.0, and a ceramic coating which is resistant to ultra-high temperatures on the exhaust system. The motorcyle is full of carbon-fibre components and Hamilton-based details all over.

The motorcycle does indeed look stunning, as do most MV Agustas, and production for the Brutale 800 RR LH44 is slated to start in June 2018.

Story : Zal Cursetji

bikeonline@nextgenpublishing.net'

Team Bike India – who has written posts on Best Bikes in India | No.1 Two Wheeler Magazine | Bike India.

Email

Related posts:

MV Agusta doubles registrations of 3 & 4-cylinder bikes; to launch Rivale 800 soon
Mahindra Duro and Rodeo receive India Design Mark award
Welcome back, Chief!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

     


* Copy This Password *

* Type Or Paste Password Here *

Latest News

Subscribe to Car India

Bike India: India’s no. 1 two-wheeler magazine

BIKE India covers the two-wheeler industry in its entirety, both from the local and the international perspective. Also delivers the most definitive verdict on machinery and performance by explaining the hows, whys, and whats on every new bike in a lucid and user-friendly manner. BIKE India is the India’s most authoritative two-wheeler publication, a magazine for people with a passion for bikes and everything to do with their history and heritage.
SiteMap