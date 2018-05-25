MV Agusta and Lewis Hamilton Reunite again

Italian motorcyle company MV Agusta has once again teamed up with Formula 1 ace Lewis Hamilton for a collaboration on the Brutale 800 RR model.

MV Agusta Design Centre (Castiglioni Research Centre – CRC) have previously worked with Hamilton on two previous models, the Dragster 800 RR LH44 and the F4 LH44. The new model is called the Brutale 800 RR LH44 and will keep their production numbers down to a 144 units worldwide. Each model will have design features carrying Lewis Hamilton’s logo, initials and Lewis-Hamilton style colour scheme of black, red and white. Each of the units will be numbered and buyers would receive a certificate of authenticity.

Powering this machine is the same engine you get with the current Brutale 800 RR with a few specially designed features. You still get the three-cylinder 798-cc engine that delivers a crazy 140 PS and 87 Nm of torque, and weighs 172 kgs. Enhancements like a counter-rotating crankshaft, quick-shift system EAS 2.0, and a ceramic coating which is resistant to ultra-high temperatures on the exhaust system. The motorcyle is full of carbon-fibre components and Hamilton-based details all over.

The motorcycle does indeed look stunning, as do most MV Agustas, and production for the Brutale 800 RR LH44 is slated to start in June 2018.

Story : Zal Cursetji